Giovedì 05 Settembre 2019 | 13:32

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Brussels
Italy taps Gentiloni for EU commission

Italy taps Gentiloni for EU commission

 
Milan
Savoini defence says Russia meet audio tape unusable

Savoini defence says Russia meet audio tape unusable

 
Brussels
Italy taps Gentiloni for EU commission

Italy taps Gentiloni for EU commission

 
Locri
Lucano's Riace residence ban revoked

Lucano's Riace residence ban revoked

 
Brussels
Certain Italy will play important role in EU-Juncker

Certain Italy will play important role in EU-Juncker

 
Rome
Salvini probed for defaming Sea-Watch3 skipper Rackete

Salvini probed for defaming Sea-Watch3 skipper Rackete

 
Locri
Lucano's Riace residence ban revoked

Lucano's Riace residence ban revoked

 
Maputo
Pope points Mozambique youth to Eusebio, Mutola

Pope points Mozambique youth to Eusebio, Mutola

 
Trento
Woman found dead in Trentino, murder probe

Woman found dead in Trentino, murder probe

 
Trento
Woman found dead in Trentino, murder probe

Woman found dead in Trentino, murder probe

 
Milan
Savoini defence says Russia meet audio tape unusable

Savoini defence says Russia meet audio tape unusable

 

Il Biancorosso

Il manager
Bari calcio, Scala: «Bene mercato, ora bisogna vincere torneo»

Bari calcio, Scala: «Bene mercato, ora bisogna vincere torneo»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BatIl caso
Trani, sulla discarica un contenzioso da 25 milioni

Trani, sulla discarica un contenzioso da 25 milioni

 
BariIl caso resort
Polignano, Regione pronta a ritirare permessi a Costa Ripagnola

Polignano, Regione pronta a ritirare permessi a Costa Ripagnola

 
BrindisiLe indagini
Fasano, terzo attentato a ristoratore. Cc: abbiamo una pista, denuncia per gli omertosi

Fasano, terzo attentato a ristoratore. Cc: abbiamo una pista, denuncia per gli omertosi

 
FoggiaA Sannicandro G.
Grossista di pesce rapinato nel Foggiano: banditi via con i soldi

Grossista di pesce rapinato nel Foggiano: banditi via con i soldi

 
MateraE' ai domiciliari
Matera, aveva hashish ed eroina: preso 27enne

Matera, aveva hashish ed eroina: preso 27enne

 
TarantoDalla Polizia
Taranto, due etti di cocaina tra la biancheria: arrestato spacciatore

Taranto, due etti di cocaina tra la biancheria: arrestato spacciatore

 
LecceGiornalismo
Il caso Regeni al Festival del Mediterraneo a Otranto: ospiti i genitori

Il caso Regeni al Festival del Mediterraneo a Otranto: ospiti i genitori

 
PotenzaI funerali a Potenza
Operai morti ad Aliano, Donato e Leonardo insieme anche nel giorno dell’addio

Operai morti ad Aliano, Donato e Leonardo insieme anche nel giorno dell’addio

 

i più letti

Avvistato a Bari Pennywise: il terrificante clown di IT fa tremare la città

Bari, ecco Pennywise: il terrificante clown di IT fa tremare la città VD

Chiatona, auto si schianta contro albero: 2 morti. A Ginosa operaio Anas travolto da camion

Chiatona, auto si schianta contro albero: 2 morti. A Ginosa operaio Anas travolto da camion

Mar Ionio invaso da «pesci alieni»: è allarme nel Salento

Mar Ionio invaso da «pesci alieni»: è allarme nel Salento

Bari, scontro tra 2 moto sul Lungomare: 3 feriti, due in codice rosso

Bari, scontro tra 2 moto sul Lungomare: 3 feriti, due in codice rosso

Governo Conte Due: ecco la carica dei ministri pugliesi e lucani. Gli auguri di Emiliano

Governo Conte Due: ecco la carica dei ministri pugliesi e lucani.
Gli auguri di Emiliano e Bardi

Trento

Woman found dead in Trentino, murder probe

Carabinieri intervene after partner's phone call

Woman found dead in Trentino, murder probe

Trento, September 5 - A murder probe has been launched after a 40-year-old woman from Rovereto was found dead Thursday morning near a bar not far from Lake Garda in Trentino. The body was found at Nago Torbole. It bore the signs of serious wounds, police said. Carabinieri went to the scene after a phone call from the woman's partner. A magistrate from Rovereto and a medical examiner from Verona are heading to the scene. An autopsy is expected to be ordered.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati