Woman found dead in Trentino, murder probe

Trento, September 5 - A murder probe has been launched after a 40-year-old woman from Rovereto was found dead Thursday morning near a bar not far from Lake Garda in Trentino. The body was found at Nago Torbole. It bore the signs of serious wounds, police said. Carabinieri went to the scene after a phone call from the woman's partner. A magistrate from Rovereto and a medical examiner from Verona are heading to the scene. An autopsy is expected to be ordered.