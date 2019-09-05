Giovedì 05 Settembre 2019 | 13:32

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Brussels
Italy taps Gentiloni for EU commission

Italy taps Gentiloni for EU commission

 
Milan
Savoini defence says Russia meet audio tape unusable

Savoini defence says Russia meet audio tape unusable

 
Brussels
Italy taps Gentiloni for EU commission

Italy taps Gentiloni for EU commission

 
Locri
Lucano's Riace residence ban revoked

Lucano's Riace residence ban revoked

 
Brussels
Certain Italy will play important role in EU-Juncker

Certain Italy will play important role in EU-Juncker

 
Rome
Salvini probed for defaming Sea-Watch3 skipper Rackete

Salvini probed for defaming Sea-Watch3 skipper Rackete

 
Locri
Lucano's Riace residence ban revoked

Lucano's Riace residence ban revoked

 
Maputo
Pope points Mozambique youth to Eusebio, Mutola

Pope points Mozambique youth to Eusebio, Mutola

 
Trento
Woman found dead in Trentino, murder probe

Woman found dead in Trentino, murder probe

 
Trento
Woman found dead in Trentino, murder probe

Woman found dead in Trentino, murder probe

 
Milan
Savoini defence says Russia meet audio tape unusable

Savoini defence says Russia meet audio tape unusable

 

Il Biancorosso

Il manager
Bari calcio, Scala: «Bene mercato, ora bisogna vincere torneo»

Bari calcio, Scala: «Bene mercato, ora bisogna vincere torneo»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BatIl caso
Trani, sulla discarica un contenzioso da 25 milioni

Trani, sulla discarica un contenzioso da 25 milioni

 
BariIl caso resort
Polignano, Regione pronta a ritirare permessi a Costa Ripagnola

Polignano, Regione pronta a ritirare permessi a Costa Ripagnola

 
BrindisiLe indagini
Fasano, terzo attentato a ristoratore. Cc: abbiamo una pista, denuncia per gli omertosi

Fasano, terzo attentato a ristoratore. Cc: abbiamo una pista, denuncia per gli omertosi

 
FoggiaA Sannicandro G.
Grossista di pesce rapinato nel Foggiano: banditi via con i soldi

Grossista di pesce rapinato nel Foggiano: banditi via con i soldi

 
MateraE' ai domiciliari
Matera, aveva hashish ed eroina: preso 27enne

Matera, aveva hashish ed eroina: preso 27enne

 
TarantoDalla Polizia
Taranto, due etti di cocaina tra la biancheria: arrestato spacciatore

Taranto, due etti di cocaina tra la biancheria: arrestato spacciatore

 
LecceGiornalismo
Il caso Regeni al Festival del Mediterraneo a Otranto: ospiti i genitori

Il caso Regeni al Festival del Mediterraneo a Otranto: ospiti i genitori

 
PotenzaI funerali a Potenza
Operai morti ad Aliano, Donato e Leonardo insieme anche nel giorno dell’addio

Operai morti ad Aliano, Donato e Leonardo insieme anche nel giorno dell’addio

 

i più letti

Avvistato a Bari Pennywise: il terrificante clown di IT fa tremare la città

Bari, ecco Pennywise: il terrificante clown di IT fa tremare la città VD

Chiatona, auto si schianta contro albero: 2 morti. A Ginosa operaio Anas travolto da camion

Chiatona, auto si schianta contro albero: 2 morti. A Ginosa operaio Anas travolto da camion

Mar Ionio invaso da «pesci alieni»: è allarme nel Salento

Mar Ionio invaso da «pesci alieni»: è allarme nel Salento

Bari, scontro tra 2 moto sul Lungomare: 3 feriti, due in codice rosso

Bari, scontro tra 2 moto sul Lungomare: 3 feriti, due in codice rosso

Governo Conte Due: ecco la carica dei ministri pugliesi e lucani. Gli auguri di Emiliano

Governo Conte Due: ecco la carica dei ministri pugliesi e lucani.
Gli auguri di Emiliano e Bardi

Milan

Savoini defence says Russia meet audio tape unusable

Prosecutors say it is admissible as evidence

Savoini defence says Russia meet audio tape unusable

Milan, September 5 - The defence lawyers of Gianluca Savoini, a Leaguer probed for international corruption, on Thursday said an audio tape in which he is allegedly heard at a Moscow hotel asking for 65 million euros in Russian oil kickbacks is unusable. Prosecutors said the tape made at the Metropol hotel in October where Savoini and two other Italians met three Russians is admissible as evidence in support of property seizures made from Savoini earlier this year. Two out of three Russian present at the meeting where the former spokesman of League leader Matteo Salvini allegedly asked for Russian funding have been identified, BuzzFeed said Tuesday. Anti-migrant Euroskeptic League member Gianluca Savoini met the Russians on October 18 along with two other Italians, a lawyer and a former banker, and allegedly discussed the funding, which was never eventually made, via oil kickbacks. The two Russians were named by BuzzFeed as Andrey Yuryevich Kharchenko and Ilya Andreevich Yakunin. A confirmation of their identities came from sources close to the investigation regarding Savoini. Yakunin's name had already emerged and the two Russians, BuzzFeed said, have links to "far-right demagogue" Aleksandr Dugin and to Vladimir Pligin, a politician close to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Prosecutors investigating suspicions that Savoini, a person close to Salvini's anti-migrant Euroskeptic League party, discussed taking funding via oil kickbacks from Russia believe that an October meeting at Moscow's Metropol hotel was not the first held in relation to the negotiation, sources said last month. Former Salvini spokesman Savoini is under investigation on suspicion of international corruption over the case. Italian newsweekly L'Espresso and US news site Buzzfeed reported that Savoini and two other Italians met three Russians in the Moscow hotel to discuss siphoning off an alleged 65 million euros from oil profits. Salvini has so far failed to report to parliament about the case, saying that he does not need to talk about "fantasies" and that he has not taken a rouble from the Russians. Prosecutors think that the operation that was allegedly talked about never came to fruition, sources said. The investigators have obtained a recording of the talks at the Metropol hotel from the L'Espresso journalist who wrote the expose'. The conversation may have been recorded on one of the mobile phones of one of the Italians present. Savoini, president of the Russia-Lombardy association, said Tuesday he was pressing ahead with appeals against seizures of property made in July. Savoini is under investigation for international corruption along with lawyer Gianluca Meranda and former banker Francesco Vannucci. Meranda and Vannucci said Tuesday they would not be appealing against the seizures of property, also saying the tape that was confiscated had no viable evidence on it.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati