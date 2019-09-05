Giovedì 05 Settembre 2019 | 11:58

Rome

Who's who in Conte 2

Rome, September 5 - The second government of Giuseppe Conte, an alliance between the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), will have 21 ministers: 10 from the M5S, nine from the PD, one from the small leftwing Free and Equal (LeU) party, and one independent. There are seven women, a third of the total. At age 33, Luigi Di Maio (M5S) will become the country's youngest-ever foreign minister, beating the record set by Federica Mogherini, who became foreign minister at age 40. Di Maio was deputy premier and labour and industry minister in the previous Conte government. Giuseppe Provenzano (PD), a politician and expert economist on the Italian south, will become minister for the south. Provenzano has been deputy director of the Association for Industrial Development in Southern Italy (Svimez) since 2016. Alfonso Bonafede (M5S) will retain his position as justice minister. Bonafede, who brought Conte into M5S, sponsored an anti-corruption bill that was approved during his previous mandate. Teresa Bellanova (PD), who served as deputy industry minister in the Gentiloni and Renzi governments, will become the new agricultural policy minister. The new environmental minister will be Sergio Costa (M5S), a general with the Carabinieri police. Costa is known for having led a probe in the early 2000s into illegal toxic waste dumping by the Casalesi clan in the so-called Land of Fires area of Campania. Lorenzo Guerini (PD), who is known as a skilled mediator and most recently served as president of Parliament's COPASIR committee overseeing Italy's spy agencies, will be defence minister. The new public administration minister will be Fabiana Dadone (M5S), who, at 35, is the second-youngest minister after Di Maio. Dadone previously served as M5S Lower House whip and was a member of the Lower House Constitutional Affairs Committee. Federico D'Incà (M5S) will be the minister for relations with parliament. D'Incà was first elected to the Lower House in 2013 when M5S was emerging as a political force. The new industry minister will be M5S Senate whip Stefano Patuanelli, who is considered a party moderate and a strong defender of party leader Di Maio. Lorenzo Fioramonti (M5S), who served as deputy education minister in the first Conte government, will be the new education minister. The new labour minister will be Nunzia Catalfo (M5S), a senator who spearheaded the movement to create the 'citizenship wage' basic income programme, which went into effect in March 2019. Paola Pisano (M5S), Turin city councillor for innovation, will serve as technological innovation minister. Riccardo Fraccaro (M5S) will serve as cabinet secretary. Vincenzo Spadafora (M5S) will become youth policy and sport minister. Spadafora was Cabinet secretary with equal opportunities portfolio in the previous Conte government. Luciana Lamorgese, an independent, will be the new interior minister. Lamorgese led the Milan prefecture until October 2018 and was the first woman to hold that position. Dario Francheschini (PD) returns to his role as culture minister, a position he held from 2014-2018. Paola De Micheli (PD), deputy secretary of PD, will be the new infrastructure and transport minister, the first woman to ever hold that position. The new equal opportunities and family minister will be Elena Bonetti (PD), a university professor of mathematical analysis and a well-known advocate for gay rights. Roberto Speranza of the Free and Equal (LeU) party will be the new health minister. Speranza served as PD Lower House whip in the Renzi government but stepped down in 2015 after rebelling over the government's Italicum law introducing a new electoral system. The new regional affairs minister will be Francesco Boccia (PD), who served as head of the Lower House budget committee in the previous legislature. Vincenzo Amendola (PD), who served as deputy foreign minister under Angelino Alfano and Paolo Gentiloni, will be the European affairs minister.

