'They laughed' at man in fatal rail collision

Florence, September 5 - A group of three young men laughed at a 20-year-old Albanian man who was fatally hit by a train near Florence overnight, a photographer said Thursday. "The train hit him and I saw some young men laughing at him," said eye witness Paolo Nigi. Marko Kaziu was killed at a level crossing at Castelfiorentino. He had climbed over the barriers. Nigi wrote on Facebook: "The thing that really horrified me was the people laughing about it. "Three young men were sniggering, saying 'what a cretin'," Nigi said.