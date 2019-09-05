Conte govt 'good for Europe' says Timmermans

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
Brussels
05 Settembre 2019
Brussels, September 5 - European Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans said Thursday the new "pro-European" Italian government led by Giuseppe Conte was good for Europe. "I think it is a good that there is a government clearly working on a pro-EU line to find common solutions with the rest of the Union," he said when asked about the new government. "I'm ready to work with the new Italian government".
