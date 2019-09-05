Italy hasn't taken Xylella measures - EU court

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
Brussels
05 Settembre 2019
Brussels, September 5 - Italy has not implemented obligatory EU measures to prevent the spread of the Xylella virus which has ravaged olive trees in Puglia, the European Court of Justice said Thursday. The court upheld an appeal from the European Commission against delays and failures in inspections and felling of trees on the part of Italian authorities. The ruling is for a first non-compliance, which only foresees the payment of court costs.
