Boy, 6, killed by water tank

Salerno, September 5 - A six-year-old boy was killed by a water tank that fell on him near Salerno late Wednesday. The accident happened in a rural area of Montesano sulla Marcellana. The tank fell on the boy in his home, local sources said. The boy was rushed to hospital in nearby Polla but it was in vain. The water tank is said to have slipped from a trolley puled by a tractor. The boy's parents were trying to fill it at the time of the accident. An autopsy has been ordered.