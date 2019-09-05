Pope praises Mozambique peace efforts

Maputo, September 5 - Pope Francis on Thursday praised Mozambique's peace efforts in a speech to the African country's authorities. The Pope dedicated most of his first speech in Maputo to what he called "the efforts made in recent decades to ensure that peace is once more the norm and reconciliation the best path to confront the difficulties and challenges that you face as a nation". Pope Francis was referring to the peace agreement signed just a month ago, guaranteeing a definitive cessation of military hostilities between Mozambique government forces and those of the RENAMO opposition party. The first agreement that ended a 17-year long civil war that killed over one million people, was signed in Rome in 1992, with the mediation of the Rome-based Sant'Egidio lay movement. "You have experienced suffering, sorrow and affliction", said the Pope, "but you have refused to let human relationships be governed by vengeance or repression, or to allow hatred and violence to have the final word". Pope Francis confirmed how "the pursuit of lasting peace is a mission", one that depends on everyone and that calls for "strenuous, constant and unremitting effort". Pope Francis left Rome Wednesday for a seven-day African trip that will take him to Mozambique, Madagascar and Mauritius. The Pope arrived in Maputo on Wednesday evening. He will spend Thursday and Friday in Maputo. On Friday afternoon, he will fly to Antananarivo, Madagascar, where he will stay until Sunday evening. Monday morning, Pope Francis will travel to Port Louis, Mauritius, for the conclusion of his Apostolic Journey. He will return to Rome on Tuesday. It is the 31st trip of his pontificate.