Giovedì 05 Settembre 2019 | 11:58

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Who's who in Conte 2

Who's who in Conte 2

 
Rome
Conte govt sworn in (4)

Conte govt sworn in (4)

 
Florence
'They laughed' at man in fatal rail collision

'They laughed' at man in fatal rail collision

 
Maputo
Pope praises Mozambique peace efforts

Pope praises Mozambique peace efforts

 
Brussels
Italy hasn't taken Xylella measures - EU court

Italy hasn't taken Xylella measures - EU court

 
Brussels
Conte govt 'good for Europe' says Timmermans

Conte govt 'good for Europe' says Timmermans

 
New York
Tennis: Berrettini makes history, into US semis

Tennis: Berrettini makes history, into US semis

 
Salerno
Boy, 6, killed by water tank

Boy, 6, killed by water tank

 
Rome
Conte govt sworn in

Conte govt sworn in

 
Rome
Who's who in Conte 2

Who's who in Conte 2

 
Brussels
Italy taps Gentiloni for EU commission (2)

Italy taps Gentiloni for EU commission (2)

 

Il Biancorosso

Il manager
Bari calcio, Scala: «Bene mercato, ora bisogna vincere torneo»

Bari calcio, Scala: «Bene mercato, ora bisogna vincere torneo»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariUn 21enne
Bari, spacciava in moto ma girava senza patente e assicurazione: arrestato

Bari, spacciava in moto ma girava senza patente e assicurazione: arrestato

 
TarantoDalla Polizia
Taranto, due etti di cocaina tra la biancheria: arrestato spacciatore

Taranto, due etti di cocaina tra la biancheria: arrestato spacciatore

 
FoggiaAtto intimidatorio
Foggia, incendiano auto di medico legale INPS: disposta vigilanza

Foggia, incendiano auto di medico legale INPS: disposta vigilanza

 
LecceGiornalismo
Il caso Regeni al Festival del Mediterraneo a Otranto: ospiti i genitori

Il caso Regeni al Festival del Mediterraneo a Otranto: ospiti i genitori

 
MateraIl set
Matera, inseguimenti e spari per James Bond: la città dei Sassi attende Daniel Craig

Matera, inseguimenti e spari per James Bond: la città dei Sassi attende Daniel Craig

 
BatCervelli in fuga
Da Margherita di Savoia a Londra come Vip Manager: «Devo tutto alla mia pugliesità»

Da Margherita di Savoia a Londra come Vip Manager: «Devo tutto alla mia pugliesità»

 
BrindisiL'inseguimento
Brindisi, in 6 rapinano una sala slot e per fuggire ai cc gettano olio per strada

Brindisi, in 6 rapinano una sala slot e per sfuggire ai cc gettano olio per strada

 
PotenzaI funerali a Potenza
Operai morti ad Aliano, Donato e Leonardo insieme anche nel giorno dell’addio

Operai morti ad Aliano, Donato e Leonardo insieme anche nel giorno dell’addio

 

i più letti

Avvistato a Bari Pennywise: il terrificante clown di IT fa tremare la città

Bari, ecco Pennywise: il terrificante clown di IT fa tremare la città VD

Chiatona, auto si schianta contro albero: 2 morti. A Ginosa operaio Anas travolto da camion

Chiatona, auto si schianta contro albero: 2 morti. A Ginosa operaio Anas travolto da camion

Mar Ionio invaso da «pesci alieni»: è allarme nel Salento

Mar Ionio invaso da «pesci alieni»: è allarme nel Salento

Bari, scontro tra 2 moto sul Lungomare: 3 feriti, due in codice rosso

Bari, scontro tra 2 moto sul Lungomare: 3 feriti, due in codice rosso

Governo Conte Due: ecco la carica dei ministri pugliesi e lucani. Gli auguri di Emiliano

Governo Conte Due: ecco la carica dei ministri pugliesi e lucani.
Gli auguri di Emiliano e Bardi

Maputo

Pope praises Mozambique peace efforts

Milestone, I hope decisive, urges reconciliation

Pope praises Mozambique peace efforts

Maputo, September 5 - Pope Francis on Thursday praised Mozambique's peace efforts in a speech to the African country's authorities. The Pope dedicated most of his first speech in Maputo to what he called "the efforts made in recent decades to ensure that peace is once more the norm and reconciliation the best path to confront the difficulties and challenges that you face as a nation". Pope Francis was referring to the peace agreement signed just a month ago, guaranteeing a definitive cessation of military hostilities between Mozambique government forces and those of the RENAMO opposition party. The first agreement that ended a 17-year long civil war that killed over one million people, was signed in Rome in 1992, with the mediation of the Rome-based Sant'Egidio lay movement. "You have experienced suffering, sorrow and affliction", said the Pope, "but you have refused to let human relationships be governed by vengeance or repression, or to allow hatred and violence to have the final word". Pope Francis confirmed how "the pursuit of lasting peace is a mission", one that depends on everyone and that calls for "strenuous, constant and unremitting effort". Pope Francis left Rome Wednesday for a seven-day African trip that will take him to Mozambique, Madagascar and Mauritius. The Pope arrived in Maputo on Wednesday evening. He will spend Thursday and Friday in Maputo. On Friday afternoon, he will fly to Antananarivo, Madagascar, where he will stay until Sunday evening. Monday morning, Pope Francis will travel to Port Louis, Mauritius, for the conclusion of his Apostolic Journey. He will return to Rome on Tuesday. It is the 31st trip of his pontificate.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati