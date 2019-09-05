Giovedì 05 Settembre 2019 | 12:00

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Who's who in Conte 2

Who's who in Conte 2

 
Rome
Conte govt sworn in (4)

Conte govt sworn in (4)

 
Florence
'They laughed' at man in fatal rail collision

'They laughed' at man in fatal rail collision

 
Maputo
Pope praises Mozambique peace efforts

Pope praises Mozambique peace efforts

 
Brussels
Italy hasn't taken Xylella measures - EU court

Italy hasn't taken Xylella measures - EU court

 
Brussels
Conte govt 'good for Europe' says Timmermans

Conte govt 'good for Europe' says Timmermans

 
New York
Tennis: Berrettini makes history, into US semis

Tennis: Berrettini makes history, into US semis

 
Salerno
Boy, 6, killed by water tank

Boy, 6, killed by water tank

 
Rome
Conte govt sworn in

Conte govt sworn in

 
Rome
Who's who in Conte 2

Who's who in Conte 2

 
Brussels
Italy taps Gentiloni for EU commission (2)

Italy taps Gentiloni for EU commission (2)

 

Il Biancorosso

Il manager
Bari calcio, Scala: «Bene mercato, ora bisogna vincere torneo»

Bari calcio, Scala: «Bene mercato, ora bisogna vincere torneo»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariUn 21enne
Bari, spacciava in moto ma girava senza patente e assicurazione: arrestato

Bari, spacciava in moto ma girava senza patente e assicurazione: arrestato

 
TarantoDalla Polizia
Taranto, due etti di cocaina tra la biancheria: arrestato spacciatore

Taranto, due etti di cocaina tra la biancheria: arrestato spacciatore

 
FoggiaAtto intimidatorio
Foggia, incendiano auto di medico legale INPS: disposta vigilanza

Foggia, incendiano auto di medico legale INPS: disposta vigilanza

 
LecceGiornalismo
Il caso Regeni al Festival del Mediterraneo a Otranto: ospiti i genitori

Il caso Regeni al Festival del Mediterraneo a Otranto: ospiti i genitori

 
MateraIl set
Matera, inseguimenti e spari per James Bond: la città dei Sassi attende Daniel Craig

Matera, inseguimenti e spari per James Bond: la città dei Sassi attende Daniel Craig

 
BatCervelli in fuga
Da Margherita di Savoia a Londra come Vip Manager: «Devo tutto alla mia pugliesità»

Da Margherita di Savoia a Londra come Vip Manager: «Devo tutto alla mia pugliesità»

 
BrindisiL'inseguimento
Brindisi, in 6 rapinano una sala slot e per fuggire ai cc gettano olio per strada

Brindisi, in 6 rapinano una sala slot e per sfuggire ai cc gettano olio per strada

 
PotenzaI funerali a Potenza
Operai morti ad Aliano, Donato e Leonardo insieme anche nel giorno dell’addio

Operai morti ad Aliano, Donato e Leonardo insieme anche nel giorno dell’addio

 

i più letti

Avvistato a Bari Pennywise: il terrificante clown di IT fa tremare la città

Bari, ecco Pennywise: il terrificante clown di IT fa tremare la città VD

Chiatona, auto si schianta contro albero: 2 morti. A Ginosa operaio Anas travolto da camion

Chiatona, auto si schianta contro albero: 2 morti. A Ginosa operaio Anas travolto da camion

Mar Ionio invaso da «pesci alieni»: è allarme nel Salento

Mar Ionio invaso da «pesci alieni»: è allarme nel Salento

Bari, scontro tra 2 moto sul Lungomare: 3 feriti, due in codice rosso

Bari, scontro tra 2 moto sul Lungomare: 3 feriti, due in codice rosso

Governo Conte Due: ecco la carica dei ministri pugliesi e lucani. Gli auguri di Emiliano

Governo Conte Due: ecco la carica dei ministri pugliesi e lucani.
Gli auguri di Emiliano e Bardi

Rome

Conte govt sworn in

Immigration, budget, TAV among challenges

Conte govt sworn in

Rome, September 5 - Premier-designate Giuseppe Conte's second government, an alliance between the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), was sworn in Thursday with immigration, the budget and the high-speed rail (TAV) link from Turin to Lyon among its major challenges. As economy minister, Roberto Gualtieri will have to forge a 2020 budget to stave off a 23-billion-euro VAT hike, cut the tax wedge and implement a minimum wage while keeping the European Commission on side. But as a long-time MEP, he is said to have the experience of Europe that will be essential for the job. As interior minister, Luciana Lamorgese will be tasked with changing the hardline anti-migrant policy of her predecessor, anti-migrant Euroskeptic League party leader Matteo Salvini. But as former prefect of Milan she has expertise in forging a more inclusive migrant policy than Salvini, who barred NGO rescue ships from Italy's ports and stripped asylum seekers of basic rights. As transport minister, Paola De Micheli will be asked to oversee the government's stance on the TAV - the excuse which Salvini used to pull the plug on the last government on August 8, citing persistent M5S opposition to completing the project. De Micheli's PD is in favour of the project, like the League was, but M5S sensitivities will have to be considered even though Conte said in July that the TAV would cost more to shut down than to complete. With an average age of 47, the government is the youngest in Italian history. It also features a third of women ministers, seven out of the 21. The government has 10 M5S ministers, nine from the PD, and one from the small leftwing Free and Equal (LeU) party, which also supports the government, as one technocrat in Lamorgese. Following is the list of ministers in Giuseppe Conte's government: *Luigi di Maio (M5S leader) at foreign ministry *Luciana Lamorgese (technocrat) at interior *Lorenzo Guerini (PD) at defence *Roberto Gualtieri (PD) at economy *Alfonso Bonafede (M5S) confirmed at justice *Stefano Patuanelli (M5S) at industry *Nunzia Catalfo (M5S) at labour *Paola De Micheli (PD) at transport and infrastructure *Enzo Amendola (PD) at European affairs *Teresa Bellanova (PD) at farm policy *Roberto Speranza (LeU) at health *Lorenzo Fioramonti (M5S) at education *Sergio Costa (M5S) confirmed at environment *Dario Franceschini (PD) at culture with tourism brief *Fabiana Dadone (M5S) at civil service *Paola Pisano (M5S) at technological innovation *Giuseppe Provenzano (PD) at ministry for south *Elena Bonetti (PD) at equal opportunities *Vincenzo Spadafora (M5S) at youth policy and sport *Federico D'Incà (M5S) at relations with parliament *Francesco Boccia (PD) at regional affairs *Riccardo Fraccaro (M5S) cabinet secretary

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati