Tennis: Berrettini makes history, into US semis

New York, September 5 - Matteo Berrettini made history Wednesday night by becoming only the second Italian to reach the semi-finals of the US Open. The 23-year-old Roman beat France's Gael Monfils by 3-6 6-3 6-2 3-6 7-6 (7-5) in 3 hours and 56 minutes of a gruelling quarter-final. Corrado Barazzuti got to the semis in New York 42 years ago.