Young man drowns off Marche

Numana
Between Numana and Porto Recanati

Numana, September 4 - A young man "of foreign origin" drowned off the Marche coast between the resorts of Numana and Porto Recanati on Wednesday, local sources said. He was rescued and brought to shore but emergency teams failed to resuscitate him, the sources said.

