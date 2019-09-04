Conte 2 list of ministers

Rome, September 4 - Following is the list of ministers in Giuseppe Conte's government formed by 10 from the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), nine from the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) and one from the small leftwing Free and Equal (LeU) party: *Luigi di Maio (M5S leader) at foreign ministry *Luciana Lamorgese (technocrat) at interior *Lorenzo Guerini (PD) at defence *Roberto Gualtieri (PD) at economy *Alfonso Bonafede (M5S) confirmed at justice *Stefano Patuanelli (M5S) at industry *Nunzia Catalfo (M5S) at labour *Paola De Micheli (PD) at transport and infrastructure *Enzo Amendola (PD) at European affairs *Teresa Bellanova (PD) at farm policy *Roberto Speranza (PD) at health *Lorenzo Fioramonti (M5S) at education *Sergio Costa (M5S) confirmed at environment *Dario Franceschini (PD) at culture with tourism brief *Fabiana Dadone (M5S) at civil service *Paola Pisano (M5S) at technological innovation *Giuseppe Provenzano (PD) at ministry for south *Elena Bonetti (PD) at equal opportunities *Vincenzo Spadafora (M5S) at youth policy and sport *Federico D'Incà (M5S) at relations with parliament *Francesco Boccia (PD) at regional affairs *Riccardo Fraccaro (M5S) cabinet secretary