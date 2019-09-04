Ruby witness Fadil died of 'medullary aplasia'

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
04 Settembre 2019
Milan, September 4 - Imade Fadil, one of the key witnesses in the Ruby Ter case of alleged payments by ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi to bunga bunga witnesses to commit perjury, died of an anaemic medical condition called medullary aplasia whose causes are yet to be established, investigators said Wednesday giving their OK for her burial after six months and ruling out that she was poisoned or died due to negligence. Fadil told relatives before she died that she thought she had been poisoned. Fadil died in a Milan clinic on March 1 after a month-long deterioration.
