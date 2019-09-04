Conte 2 born with 10 M5S, 9 PD, 1 LeU, 7 women out of 21

Rome, September 4 - The second government of Giuseppe Conte, an alliance between the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), will have 21 ministers, 10 from the M5S, nine from the PD and one from the small leftwing Free and Equal (LeU) party. There are seven women, a third of the total, among these the only technocrat, Luciana Lamorgese, at the interior. The M5S also gets the cabinet secretary, Riccardo Fraccaro. The government will be sworn in at 10 a.m. Thursday and face confidence votes starting Friday. Conte said after announcing his list of ministers Wednesday that "fortified by a programme that looks to the future, we will devote our best energies, our competencies and our passion to make Italy better in the interests of all citizens". PD leader Nicola Zingaretti said "this turning point is good, now it's time to change Italy. "The government is born in parliament like the previous government, we have stopped Salvini and the mere announcement of this phase is making Italy a protagonist again in Europe. "The incredible fall in the spread that has already been determined means more money in Italians' pockets. "We have been united and responsible. "Now there is a single programme, of all, clear, and a new team. "The government is of strong change, also generational". President Sergio Mattarella said Wednesday "there is a parliamentary majority and a government has been formed and the word is over to the parliament and the government which in the next few days will present itself to the houses of parliament to ask for confidence and present the programme". Anti-migrant Euroskeptic League leader Matteo Salvini, who puled the plug on Conte's last M5S-League government on August 8 citing M5S inaction, said "a government born between Paris and Berlin and from the fear of leaving their posts, without dignity and without ideals, with the wrong people in the wrong place". He said "we are working like and more than before, they won't be able to dodge the judgement of the Italians for too long: we're ready, time is a gentleman, in the end it is us who will win". Following is the list of ministers, starting with M5S leader Luigi Di Maio, who picks up the foreign minister's policy after being deputy premier, labour and industry minister in the first Conte executive. *Luigi di Maio at foreign ministry *Luciana Lamorgese at interior *Lorenzo Guerini at defence *Roberto Gualtieri at economy *Stefano Patuanelli at industry *Nunzia Catalfo at labour *Paola De Micheli at transport and infrastructure *Enzo Amendola at European affairs *Teresa Bellanova at farm policy *Roberto Speranza at health *Lorenzo Fioramonti at education *Sergio Costa at environment *Dario Franceschini at culture with tourism brief *Fabiana Dadone at civil service *Paola Pisano at technological innovation *Giuseppe Provenzano at ministry for south *Elena Bonetti at equal opportunities *Vincenzo Spadafora at youth policy and sport *Federico D'Incà at relations with parliament *Francesco Boccia at regional affairs *Riccardo Fraccaro cabinet secretary