Blogger Chiara Ferragni screens doc at Venice Film Fest

Venice, September 4 - Fashion blogger Chiara Ferragni screened a documentary on her rise to fame as an online influencer at the 76th Venice Film Festival on Tuesday, and Starlight Cinema International Awards were handed out to five winners. Ferragni's self-congratulatory film "Chiara Ferragni Unposted", which was directed by Elisa Amoruso and screened in the Sconfini section, will be in Italian theatres September 17, 18, and 19. Starlight Cinema Awards, which recognise excellence in international filmmaking, were given to Nina Davuluri, Antonietta De Lillo, Alfredo Castro, Hend Sabry, and Massimiliano Gallo.