For 10% richest income 25.1% of total

Rome, September 4 - The 10% richest Italians accounted for 25.1% of total income in 2018, up from 23.8% in 2008, Eurostat said Wednesday. The poorest 10% accounted for 2% of total income, down from 2.6% in 2008, the European stats agency said. The number of people at risk of poverty was slightly down but still numbered some 10.4 million, Eurostat said.