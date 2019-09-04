Spread falls to 146 with new govt

For 10% richest income 25.1% of total
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Operai morti ad Aliano, Donato e Leonardo insieme anche nel giorno dell’addio
i più letti
Rome
04 Settembre 2019
Rome, September 4 - The spread between Italian and German 10-year bond yields fell to 146 points Wednesday, a new post May 2018 low and down from 158 at Tuesday's close, with the yield on the BTP falling to a new all-time low of 0.8%.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su