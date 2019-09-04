Mercoledì 04 Settembre 2019 | 16:03

Rome

Man arrested for throwing St Peter's candelabra down

Had been stopped outside basilica earlier this week

Man arrested for throwing St Peter's candelabra down

Rome, September 4 - A man was arrested by Vatican gendarmes Wednesday for throwing down a candelabra on the main altar of St Peter's. The man climbed onto the altar under Bernini's famed canopy and threw the candelabra to the floor, police said. He is being questioned as to why he did it. Police said the man was stopped outside the basilica earlier this week when he showed signs of being "unbalanced".

