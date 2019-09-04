Man arrested for throwing St Peter's candelabra down

For 10% richest income 25.1% of total
Rome
04 Settembre 2019
Rome, September 4 - A man was arrested by Vatican gendarmes Wednesday for throwing down a candelabra on the main altar of St Peter's. The man climbed onto the altar under Bernini's famed canopy and threw the candelabra to the floor, police said. He is being questioned as to why he did it. Police said the man was stopped outside the basilica earlier this week when he showed signs of being "unbalanced".
