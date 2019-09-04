Govt turnaround needed say trade unions

For 10% richest income 25.1% of total
Rome
04 Settembre 2019
Rome, September 4 - Italy's big three trade unions CIGL, CISL and UIL on Wednesday asked the new government to "immediately" table talks with them and focus on jobs, taxes and social spending in view of the upcoming budget bill. CGIL leader Maurizio Landini, CISL chief Annamaria Furlan and UIL head Carmelo Barbagallo asked for "a strong turnaround with respect to the past".
