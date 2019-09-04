Almost 1 bn to Pomigliano for Alfa SUV, hybrid Panda
Rome
04 Settembre 2019
Rome, September 4 - There are 338 unauthorised Roma camps in Rome housing some 2,000 people, the interior ministry said Wednesday. In Milan there are 12 unauthorised 'nomad villages' while there are nine such 'villages' in Naples, the ministry said.
