Charred woman's body found near Bologna

04 Settembre 2019
Bologna, September 4 - Charges of murder and disposing of a body may be pressed in the case of the charred body of a 32-year-old Moroccan woman found in the countryside near Bologna on Tuesday, police said Wednesday. Police said they were seeking the companion of Atika Gharib. They said they weer close to catching him. Gharib's body was found in an abandoned farm building at Castello d'Argile. An autopsy has been ordered. Her companion was not immediately named.
