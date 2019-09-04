Almost 1 bn to Pomigliano for Alfa SUV, hybrid Panda

New York, September 4 - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) will invest almost one billion euros at its Pomigliano d'Arco plant near Naples to produce the Alfa Tonale SUV and a hybrid Panda, trade union UILM said after a meeting between unions and FCA at the labour ministry. FCA has been seeking ways to boost its idling production at Pomigliano for years.