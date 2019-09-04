'Ndrangheta fugitive caught in France

Almost 1 bn to Pomigliano for Alfa SUV, hybrid Panda
Milan
04 Settembre 2019
Milan, September 4 - A fugitive member of the Calabria-based 'Ndrangheta mafia was caught in France on Tuesday, police said Wednesday. Mario Miceli, 62, is set to serve five and a half years for mafia association. He had been on the run since January. Miceli was arrested at Arzon.
