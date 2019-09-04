Mercoledì 04 Settembre 2019 | 14:31

New York
Almost 1 bn to Pomigliano for Alfa SUV, hybrid Panda

Rome
338 unauthorised Roma camps in Rome

Bologna
Charred woman's body found near Bologna

Milan
'Ndrangheta fugitive caught in France

New York
Almost 1 bn to Pomigliano for Alfa SUV, hybrid Panda

Milan
Murdered wife's help for husband 'fatal' - judge

Asti
Man gets 8 yrs for running over cop

Cagliari
Body of woman, 65, found in Sardinia

Foggia
Man arrested for beating ex wife, children

Rome
Conte set to return to Mattarella with minister list

Rome
OK to serious and shared govt programme - Delrio

Calciomercato
Il Bari pesca altri due tasselli: arrivano Awua e Bianco

BariIl senso civico non ha età
Bari, piazza Garibaldi è sporca: nonna armata di scopa la ripulisce

FoggiaMaltrattamenti
Foggia, picchia a sangue la moglie e i 3 figlioletti: arrestato 42enne

BrindisiL'inseguimento
Brindisi, in 6 rapinano una sala slot e per fuggire ai cc gettano olio per strada

PotenzaI funerali a Potenza
Operai morti ad Aliano, Donato e Leonardo insieme anche nel giorno dell’addio

MateraL'annuncio dell ASM
Matera, l'ospedale Madonna delle Grazie torna alla normalità

NewsweekDomani la presentazione
A Gallipoli arrivano i campionati mondiali di pesca sportiva

TarantoIl siderurgico
ArcelorMittal, a casa oltre 2500 lavoratori: «Noi vittime sacrificali»

BatOPERE PUBBLICHE
Fogna a Barletta, «sì» alla nuova condotta, ma c'è l'incognita cloroformio

Veglie, fulmine colpisce in pieno abitazione: scoppia incendio, proprietari salvi

Mar Ionio invaso da «pesci alieni»: è allarme nel Salento

Avvistato a Bari Pennywise: il terrificante clown di IT fa tremare la città

Auto si schianta contro muro e albero: due ragazze gravi nel Barese

Foggia, dilaga il Samara challange: calci e bastonate a chi si traveste

Milan

'Ndrangheta fugitive caught in France

Mario Miceli, 62, on the run since January

Milan, September 4 - A fugitive member of the Calabria-based 'Ndrangheta mafia was caught in France on Tuesday, police said Wednesday. Mario Miceli, 62, is set to serve five and a half years for mafia association. He had been on the run since January. Miceli was arrested at Arzon.

