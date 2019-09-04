Man gets 8 yrs for running over cop

Almost 1 bn to Pomigliano for Alfa SUV, hybrid Panda
Asti
04 Settembre 2019
Asti, September 4 - A 26-year-old Albanian man got eight years in jail Wednesday for running over a Carabiniere to try to evade arrest for pimping near Asti in February. Enea Veruchi, an Asti resident, ran several prostitutes on state highways between Asti and the towns of Montegrosso and Isola d'Asti, a court found.
