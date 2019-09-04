Murdered wife's help for husband 'fatal' - judge

Milan, September 4 - A murdered wife's willingness to help the husband who ended up killing her was "fatal" to her, a preliminary investigations judge said Wednesday. The "extreme willingness" of 59-year-old Adriana Signorelli to help out 65-year-old Aurelio Galluccio "was unfortunately fatal for her", wrote preliminary hearings judge (GIP) Maria Vicidomini in the custody order for the man. Galluccio had been violent with Signorelli for years, and also four days before he killed her. The GIP wrote that the woman never went to live with her daughter, as she had promised police she would do after the last attack. Signorelli was stabbed to death in a flat on the outskirts of Milan on Saturday night in what police called a "femicide". Galluccio allegedly murdered her after years of violence. Galluccio tried to run over the police who came to the scene, and has also been arrested for attempted murder. The man regularly beat up his wife starting in 2012, police said. It was revealed Monday that Signorelli activated the 'code red' alert for domestic violence after being beaten by Galluccio four days before her death, on the night of 27-28 August.