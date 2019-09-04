OK to serious and shared govt programme - Delrio

Rome, September 4 - Centre-left Democratic Party (PD) House Whip Graziano Delrio said after talks with government partner the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and premier-designate Giuseppe Conte Wednesday that "we had an excellent meeting. "We put together a very serious and shared programme," he said. "At the centre of the programme there are jobs and families," he said. Delrio added that a new law on immigration would be in the programme as one of the key marks of change from the previous M5S-League government in which anti-migrant League leader Matteo Salvini played a large role. "In the programme it is written that a new law on immigration is needed, which supersedes the emergency logic and tackles problems in an organic way," he said. The summit involving M5S and PD whips lasted almost three hours. Whips from the small leftwing Free and Equal (LeU) party, which is also backing the government, also took part.