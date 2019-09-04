Boy, 8, trained by 'Ndrangheta father to deal drugs

Reggio Calabria, September 4 - An eight-year-old boy was trained by his 'Ndrangheta father to take part in drugs and arms trafficking, police said after an operation against the Calabria-based mafia Wednesday. Agostino Cambareri, 46, showed "a criminal lack of scrupulousness" in training his son to work for the drugs and arms gang he headed near Reggio Calabria, police said.