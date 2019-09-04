Building boss dies in excavator accident

Conte set to return to Mattarella with minister list
Potenza
04 Settembre 2019
Potenza, September 4 - A construction firm boss died in an excavator accident at Melfi near Potenza in southern Italy on Tuesday, sources said Wednesday. Pasquale Basso, 54, was crushed to death when the excavator he was using in his form fell into a gully, for reasons that have so far not been explained, police said.
