How can Di Maio be FM after a month - Salvini

Conte set to return to Mattarella with minister list
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Operai morti ad Aliano, Donato e Leonardo insieme anche nel giorno dell’addio
i più letti
Rome
04 Settembre 2019
Rome, September 4 - Anti-migrant Euroskeptic League party leader Matteo Salvini said Wednesday "I was reading that (former partner anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, M5S, leader Luigi) Di Maio could be the next foreign minister" in premier-designate Giuseppe Conte's new cabinet. Di Maio was deputy premier, labour and industry minister in the last M5S-League government which deputy premier and interior minister Salvini sank on August 8 citing M5S inaction. "How can this be?" asked Salvini on Di Maio's possible new job. "How can you move from a ministry with 140 company crises open to the foreign ministry? "In the space of a month". Salvini pulled the plug on the M5S-League executive thinking he could capitalise on the League's high polling numbers, swollen by his popular anti-migrant policies. He never thought the M5S and the PD could get together, since both had said they never would.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su