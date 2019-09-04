How can Di Maio be FM after a month - Salvini

Rome, September 4 - Anti-migrant Euroskeptic League party leader Matteo Salvini said Wednesday "I was reading that (former partner anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, M5S, leader Luigi) Di Maio could be the next foreign minister" in premier-designate Giuseppe Conte's new cabinet. Di Maio was deputy premier, labour and industry minister in the last M5S-League government which deputy premier and interior minister Salvini sank on August 8 citing M5S inaction. "How can this be?" asked Salvini on Di Maio's possible new job. "How can you move from a ministry with 140 company crises open to the foreign ministry? "In the space of a month". Salvini pulled the plug on the M5S-League executive thinking he could capitalise on the League's high polling numbers, swollen by his popular anti-migrant policies. He never thought the M5S and the PD could get together, since both had said they never would.