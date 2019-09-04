Spread opens at 150 with new govt

Rome, September 4 - The spread between Italian and German 10-year bond yields opened on 150 points Wednesday, down from 158 at Tuesday's close, with the yield on the BTP falling to a new low of 0.82%. The spread, an important measure of investor confidence, has fallen to its lowest level since May 2018 amid optimism about the formation of a new government in Italy. The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) are set to form a new administration. Premier-designate Giuseppe Conte is expected to return to President Sergio Mattarella later Wednesday and formally 'drop his reservations' about forming a government between the M5S and the PD. Conte, who also headed the last M5S-League government on which anti-migrant Euroskeptic League leader Matteo Salvini pulled the plug on August 8, is expected to hand Mattarella the list of his ministers which the president must vet. Salvini called time on the alliance with the M5S hoping to capitalise on surging poll numbers. He never thought that sworn enemies the M5S and the PD would get together to prevent a snap election. The M5S-PD alliance led by Conte was approved Tuesday night by almost 80% of grassroots M5S members on their online voting platform Rousseau. M5S leader Luigi Di Maio called the vote a "plebiscite" for change based on the 20 points the M5S has managed to insert into Conte's 26-point programme.