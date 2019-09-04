Mercoledì 04 Settembre 2019 | 13:00

Rome
Conte set to return to Mattarella with minister list

Rome
OK to serious and shared govt programme - Delrio

Potenza
Building boss dies in excavator accident

Reggio Calabria
Boy, 8, trained by 'Ndrangheta father to deal drugs

Rome
How can Di Maio be FM after a month - Salvini

Rome
Spread opens at 150 with new govt

Vatican City
Pope off on African trip

Rome
Conte set to return to Mattarella with minister list

Rome
M5S votes yes to M5S-PD govt

Padua
Traces of possible Byzantine coins found on Holy Shroud

Rome
Police inspector shoots self dead on birthday

Calciomercato
Il Bari pesca altri due tasselli: arrivano Awua e Bianco

FoggiaMaltrattamenti
Foggia, picchia a sangue la moglie e i 3 figlioletti: arrestato 42enne

BrindisiL'inseguimento
Brindisi, in 6 rapinano una sala slot e per fuggire ai cc gettano olio per strada

PotenzaI funerali a Potenza
Operai morti ad Aliano, Donato e Leonardo insieme anche nel giorno dell’addio

MateraL'annuncio dell ASM
Matera, l'ospedale Madonna delle Grazie torna alla normalità

NewsweekDomani la presentazione
A Gallipoli arrivano i campionati mondiali di pesca sportiva

TarantoIl siderurgico
ArcelorMittal, a casa oltre 2500 lavoratori: «Noi vittime sacrificali»

BatOPERE PUBBLICHE
Fogna a Barletta, «sì» alla nuova condotta, ma c'è l'incognita cloroformio

BariLavoro
Ex interinali a Bari, vite a metà: precari ma indispensabili

Veglie, fulmine colpisce in pieno abitazione: scoppia incendio, proprietari salvi

Mar Ionio invaso da «pesci alieni»: è allarme nel Salento

Avvistato a Bari Pennywise: il terrificante clown di IT fa tremare la città

Auto si schianta contro muro e albero: due ragazze gravi nel Barese

Foggia, dilaga il Samara challange: calci e bastonate a chi si traveste

Vatican City

Pope off on African trip

7-day tour of Mozambique, Madagascar, Mauritius

Vatican City, September 4 - Pope Francis left Rome Wednesday for a seven-day African trip that will take him to Mozambique, Madagascar and Mauritius. The Pope left Rome on Wednesday morning and will arrive in Maputo, Mozambique, in the evening, where he will be officially welcomed. He will spend Thursday and Friday in Maputo. On Friday afternoon, he will fly to Antananarivo, Madagascar, where he will stay until Sunday evening. Monday morning, Pope Francis will travel to Port Louis, Mauritius, for the conclusion of his Apostolic Journey. He will return to Rome on Tuesday. It is the 31st trip of his pontificate. Pope Francis on Tuesday released a video message for the people of Mauritius, thanking them for praying and preparing his 9 September Apostolic Visit, Vatican News said. Pope Francis has dedicated the 31st Apostolic Journey of his pontificate to Africa. From 4 to 10 September, he will be travelling to Mozambique, Madagascar, and Mauritius. He will make a day-long visit to Mauritius on 9 September, before flying back to Antananarivo, Madagascar, from where he will return to Rome the following day. In his video message released on Tuesday, Pope Francis says it will be a joy for him to proclaim the Gospel among the people of Mauritius, "who have distinguished themselves for having been formed by the coming together of different ethnicities". He says this allows them to "benefit from the richness of a variety of cultural and religious traditions." "The Catholic Church, from its beginnings, is sent to all peoples, and speaks all of the world's languages," he says, "But the language of the Gospel - as you know - is love." The Pope also prays that the Lord will allow him to proclaim the Gospel to the people of Mauritius, "in such a way that all may understand and receive it." Finally, the Holy Father concludes his message asking everyone to pray for him and for his Apostolic Journey.

