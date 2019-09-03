8-10,000 euros for Dolomites rescued climbers

Belluno, September 3 - Two Spanish climbers rescued on the Tre Cime di Lavaredo peak in the Dolomites will have to pay a bill of 8-10,000 euros for their helicopter rescue, rescue team doctor Giovanni Cipolotti told ANSA Tuesday. "It will certainly be charged to them because it is one of the cases where those unhurt are asked to return the total sums spent on the intervention," he said. The climbers, from Barcelona, were stuck on the Dolomite peak for three days but refused help before they were finally rescued on Monday. The man and woman from Barcelona were rescued by helicopter at an altitude of 2,750 metres and taken to safety. Previously they had refused two helicopter attempts to rescue them, convinced they had almost reached the top of the Tre Cime di Lavaredo peak. The climbers, a 45-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman, set out three days ago. They were trying to traverse a face of the Tre Cime di Lavaredo.