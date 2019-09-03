Martedì 03 Settembre 2019 | 17:19

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Police inspector shoots self dead on birthday

Police inspector shoots self dead on birthday

 
Belluno
8-10,000 euros for Dolomites rescued climbers

8-10,000 euros for Dolomites rescued climbers

 
Rome
Soccer: Further investigation for Lukaku boos

Soccer: Further investigation for Lukaku boos

 
Rome
M5S online vote on govt deal with PD begins

M5S online vote on govt deal with PD begins

 
Vatican City
Pope off on African trip Wed

Pope off on African trip Wed

 
Rome
M5S online vote on govt deal with PD starts

M5S online vote on govt deal with PD starts

 
Bolzano
Charred body of Italian found in Brazil

Charred body of Italian found in Brazil

 
Venice
Venice moots smoke-free zones

Venice moots smoke-free zones

 
Padua
Traces of possible Byzantine coins found on Holy Shroud

Traces of possible Byzantine coins found on Holy Shroud

 
Perugia
Audit Court probes Umbria quake reconstruction

Audit Court probes Umbria quake reconstruction

 
Ragusa
Eleonore captain, mission chief probed

Eleonore captain, mission chief probed

 

Il Biancorosso

Calciomercato
Il Bari pesca altri due tasselli: arrivano Awua e Bianco

Il Bari pesca altri due tasselli: arrivano Awua e Bianco

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariL'inchiesta
Bari, ecco l’usura a basso costo: piccoli prestiti, piccole rate

Bari, ecco l’usura a basso costo: piccoli prestiti, piccole rate

 
LecceNel salento
Veglie, fulmine colpisce in pieno abitazione: scoppia incendio, proprietari salvi

Veglie, fulmine colpisce abitazione: scoppia incendio, proprietari salvi VD

 
BrindisiNel Brindisino
Guida sotto effetto di cannabis e finisce fuori strada: illeso, grave l'amico

Guida sotto effetto di cannabis e finisce fuori strada: illeso, grave l'amico

 
BatMagistrati arrestati
Giustizia svenduta a Trani, un avvocato sotto procedimento disciplinare a Bari

Giustizia svenduta a Trani, un avvocato sotto procedimento disciplinare a Bari

 
TarantoNel tarantino
Castellaneta, parla il sindaco: «Verso la riapertura del punto nascite»

Castellaneta, parla il sindaco: «Verso la riapertura del punto nascite»

 
FoggiaL'allarme
Isole Tremiti, un'alga bruna sta mettendo a rischio le Gorgonie sul fondale

Isole Tremiti, un'alga bruna sta mettendo a rischio le Gorgonie sul fondale

 
Potenzanel potentino
Imponevano con violenza il monopolio nel commercio della paglia: 2 arresti a Melfi

Imponevano con violenza il monopolio nel commercio della paglia: 2 arresti a Melfi

 
MateraCrisi di governo
Toti in visita a Matera: «Intesa Pd-M5s è senza prospettive»

Toti in visita a Matera: «Intesa Pd-M5s è senza prospettive»

 

i più letti

Mar Ionio invaso da «pesci alieni»: è allarme nel Salento

Mar Ionio invaso da «pesci alieni»: è allarme nel Salento

Avvistato a Bari Pennywise: il terrificante clown di IT fa tremare la città

Bari, ecco Pennywise: il terrificante clown di IT fa tremare la città VD

Mola, ha un malore e si accascia: abbandonato a terra per oltre un'ora

Mola, ha un malore e si accascia: abbandonato a terra per oltre un'ora

Taranto, schianto sulla Circummarpiccolo: muore una donna

Taranto, schianto sulla Circummarpiccolo: muore una donna

Maltempo in arrivo sulla Puglia: emanata allerta arancione

Previsto maltempo in Puglia: allerta fino a mezzanotte. Salvato automobilista a Gravina

Rome

Soccer: Further investigation for Lukaku boos

Cagliari escapes punishment for the moment

Soccer: Further investigation for Lukaku boos

Rome, September 3 - Italy's sporting judge Gerardo Mastrandrea on Tuesday ordered further investigations into alleged monkey chants against Romelu Lukaku after he scored the winning penalty in Inter's 2-1 victory at Cagliari on Sunday. For the moment Cagliari has therefore escaped punishment. Lukaku on Monday appealed for unity against racism after the incident. "Many players have been victims of racist abuse in the last month. It happened to me yesterday," said Inter's Belgium striker. "Football is a game that should make everyone happy and we can't accept any form of discrimination that can make it ashamed of itself. "I hope all the federations in the world react harshly against all forms of discrimination!!!" Lukaku said social media platforms - including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram - and football clubs "need to work better... because everyday you see at least a racist comment under a post of a person of colour... we've been saying it for years and still no action". Cagliari said Monday it would "isolate the ignorant ones". It said the chants were "isolated but no less deprecable for that". Cagliari voiced "full solidarity" with Lukaku. The statement was also posted on the club website in English. It read: "Cagliari Calcio firmly rejects what happened Sunday night at the Sardegna Arena during the game vs. Inter Milan. "The Club underlines - once again - its intention to identify, isolate and ban those ignorant individuals whose shameful actions and behaviours are completely against those values that Cagliari Calcio strongly promotes in all their initiatives. Every single day. "Cagliari vs Inter Milan was the right occasion to appreciate and enjoy positive cheer, never addressed against anybody: in fact inside our "Curva Futura" - the first dedicated sector in Italy built to host children - both Inter Milan and Cagliari supporters enjoyed a lovely evening together in the name of their passion for football. "Cagliari Calcio does not want to underplay what occurred last night, endorses the respectable moral values of its people from all the stadium sections, but firmly rejects the outrageous charge and silly stereotypes addressed to Cagliari supporters and the Sardinian people, which are absolutely unacceptable. "Full solidarity to Romelu Lukaku and even stronger commitment toward annihilating one of the worst plagues that affects football and our world in general. However, as we are aware that technology is not enough, we believe our commitment needs a real support by the rest of the football stakeholders: starting from all the true supporters, to all the stewards in the stands, from police and security agents, passing to media and as well through Lega Serie A and FIGC. Cagliari Calcio is asking you all a solid help to win a battle that involves everyone. No one excluded.﻿

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati