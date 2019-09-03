Pope off on African trip Wed

Vatican City, September 3 - Pope Francis leaves Wednesday for a seven-day African trip that will take him to Mozambique, Madagascar and Mauritius. The Pope will leave Rome on Wednesday morning and arrive in Maputo, Mozambique, in the evening, where he will be officially welcomed. He will spend Thursday and Friday in Maputo. On Friday afternoon, he will fly to Antananarivo, Madagascar, where he will stay until Sunday evening. Monday morning, Pope Francis will travel to Port Louis, Mauritius, for the conclusion of his Apostolic Journey. He will return to Rome on Tuesday.