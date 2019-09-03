M5S online vote on govt deal with PD starts

Martedì 03 Settembre 2019 | 17:20

Rome, September 3 - An online vote of grass-roots members of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) to ratify a possible government alliance with the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) got under way at nine o'clock Tuesday morning. Voting on the Rousseau platform will be open until six o'clock this evening. If the vote is positive then premier-designate Giuseppe Conte, also outgoing premier, will probably return to President Sergio Mattarella Wednesday night and say he will go ahead on the M5S-PD government-formation bid. If the result is negative, Mattarella is likely to call early elections at the end of October or start of November. Conte and others encouraged the M5S members to vote Monday evening, with the premier saying "this is a unique opportunity, a chance to dream, for a government of change". Conte also drafted a government programme combining the M5S's demands with the PD ones. M5S leader Luigi Di Maio said Tuesday that all 20 of the M5S's policy pledges had been included in the 26-point programme. Addressing the M5S voters, he said "I can tell you that all 20 of the points that the 5-Star Movement presented to premier Conte are addressed in the government programme. "From blocking the VAT hike to the minimum wage, from the cut in the tax wedge to aid to families and the disabled, from the stop to incinerators to the (stop to) (offshore) drilling, from justice reform to the law on conflict of interest, and (taking" motorway concessions (away from the Autostrade company). Have a good vote everyone on Rousseau"." A draft of the programme on the M5S blog also said that on migrants and security, where the PD wants a clean break with the closed ports policy of outgoing interior minister and anti-migrant League party leader Matteo Salvini, "the security laws will have to be updated according to the recent observations of President Mattarella", who said that some norms were against international treaties on saving lives at sea. Salvini pulled the plug on the 14-month M5S-League government on August 8 citing M5S inaction but soon tried to resurrect it after seeing the possible M5S-PD tie-up. He is now pressing for a snap election to "respect the will of the people". PD leader Nicola Zingaretti has said the PD is "confident and optimistic" that the government with the M5S will go ahead. One of the next key tasks is naming a government team. This had been held up by Di Maio's insistence on keeping the deputy premier's position, but he dropped that claim Monday after the PD said there should not be any deputy premiers at all. In the last government, Di Maio and Salvini were Conte's deputies and until near the end of his term were accused of being his puppet masters. Conte really came into his own with a blistering attack on Salvini when the premier resigned August 20, castigating the League leader for opportunism in seeking to capitalise on the League's high poll numbers, his crusade against migrant rescue NGO ships, and his cavalier use of religious symbols.

