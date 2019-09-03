Charred body of Italian found in Brazil

Bolzano, September 3 - The charred body of a 41-year-old Italian man was found on August 25 in Brazil, northern Italian media said Tuesday. The body of Luca Romania, from Bolzano, was found in the municipality of Simões Filho, in the metropolitan region of Salvador, the Alto Adige daily said. Romania was married to a woman from Bahia and had lived in Brazil for years. He was last seen near a shopping mall on August 24. According to Brazilian daily Correio, Romania was found guilty by a Bahia court of association with narco trafficking and was a defendant in tow other trials: one for having attacked a son he had with his Bahian wife, and another, with a hearing scheduled for tomorrow, linked to the boy's custody.