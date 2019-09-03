Audit Court probes Umbria quake reconstruction

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Giustizia svenduta a Trani, un avvocato sotto procedimento disciplinare a Bari
i più letti
Perugia
03 Settembre 2019
Perugia, September 3 - The Umbrian regional prosecutor's office of Italy's audit court on Tuesday opened a probe into reconstruction after the devastating earthquake in 2016. The probe will aim to establish if there have been "public damages," judicial sources said.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su