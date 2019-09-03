Eleonore captain, mission chief probed

Ragusa, September 3 - Ragusa prosecutors on Tuesday placed the German captain and the mission chief of the Eleonore ship of the migrant rescue NGO Mission Lifeline under investigation on suspicion of favouring illegal immigration. The captain declared a state of emergency on board and defied an entry ban Monday, landing at Pozzallo in Sicily. The Eleonore landed 1034 migrants. The probe is led by prosecutors Fabio D'Anna and Francesco Riccio.