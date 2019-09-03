Traces of possible Byzantine coins found on Holy Shroud

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
Padua, September 3 - Traces of possible Byzantine coins have been found on the Holy Shroud of Turin pushing back a 1988 carbon dating of the relic to the fourteenth century, according to Padua university and US researchers in a new study published in the Journal of Cultural Heritage.
