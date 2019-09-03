Only 18 Italians of 408 researchers to get EU funds

Rome, September 3 - There are only 18 Italians out of 408 European researchers to get new funding from the European Research Council (ERC). Some 621 million euros has been earmarked to help the careers of young researchers. The 18 Italians work in 13 Italian institutions. The funds have been granted to the winners of the ERC Starting Grant competition. This is part of the EU's research and innovation programme Horizon 2020. The goal is to enable researchers to build their own groups to be able to conduct pioneering research.