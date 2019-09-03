Charred body of Italian found in Brazil

Bolzano, September 3 - The charred body of a 41-year-old Italian man was found on August 25 in Brazil, northern Italian media said Tuesday. The body of Luca Romania, from Bolzano, was found in the municipality of Simões Filho, in the metropolitan region of Salvador, the Alto Adige daily said. Romania was married to a woman from Bahia and had lived in Brazil for years. He was last seen near a shopping mall on August 24.