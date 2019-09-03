Martedì 03 Settembre 2019 | 15:22

Venice
Venice moots smoke-free zones

Padua
Traces of possible Byzantine coins found on Holy Shroud

Perugia
Audit Court probes Umbria quake reconstruction

Ragusa
Eleonore captain, mission chief probed

Rome
Soccer: Insigne out of Armenia, Finland games

Rome
Only 18 Italians of 408 researchers to get EU funds

Bolzano
Charred body of Italian found in Brazil

Milan
Russians at Hotel Metropol ID'd

Forlì
Couple leave toddler on train

Rome
Stone falls off Aurelian Walls

Rome
Almost 30,000 voters on Rousseau in 1st 2 hrs

Home«E poi, la vita chi te la salva?»
Bari, ecco la campagna contro le violenze su medici e infermieri

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Guida sotto effetto di cannabis e finisce fuori strada: illeso, grave l'amico

BatMagistrati arrestati
Giustizia svenduta a Trani, un avvocato sotto procedimento disciplinare a Bari

Leccenel Salento
Racale, investita da camion all'incrocio: muore donna 73enne

TarantoNel tarantino
Castellaneta, parla il sindaco: «Verso la riapertura del punto nascite»

FoggiaL'allarme
Isole Tremiti, un'alga bruna sta mettendo a rischio le Gorgonie sul fondale

Potenzanel potentino
Imponevano con violenza il monopolio nel commercio della paglia: 2 arresti a Melfi

MateraCrisi di governo
Toti in visita a Matera: «Intesa Pd-M5s è senza prospettive»

Bolzano

Charred body of Italian found in Brazil

Luca Romania, from Bolzano, found Aug 25 in Salvador region

Bolzano, September 3 - The charred body of a 41-year-old Italian man was found on August 25 in Brazil, northern Italian media said Tuesday. The body of Luca Romania, from Bolzano, was found in the municipality of Simões Filho, in the metropolitan region of Salvador, the Alto Adige daily said. Romania was married to a woman from Bahia and had lived in Brazil for years. He was last seen near a shopping mall on August 24.

