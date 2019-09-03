Stone falls off Aurelian Walls

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
03 Settembre 2019
Rome, September 3 - A tufa block fell off Rome's ancient Aurelian Walls on Tuesday. The wall was already being shored up in the area, at Porta San Giovanni, where the collapse took place. Officials said the collapse may have been caused by torrential rain Monday.
