Almost 30,000 voters on Rousseau in 1st 2 hrs

Rome, September 3 - Some 29,781 certified members of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) voted on the government deal between the M5S and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) in the first two hours of voting on the M5S's Rousseau online platform, from nine to 11 o'clock, the Rousseau association said Tuesday. "We managed 24,000 connections at the same time with peaks of 1,200 requests per second," it said. "This is a historic record for Rousseau; traffic 10-12 times higher than the first round of voting for the choice of the candidates for the European elections". The Rousseau vote is crucial to the chances of an M5S-PD government. Premier-designate Giuseppe Conte, also the outgoing premier, is due to report back to President Sergio Mattarella Wednesday evening. If the online vote is negative, an early general election is likely.