1,300 scammed in luxury car fraud across Italy

Pordenone, September 3 - Some 1,329 people were defrauded in 97 provinces across Italy in a scam regarding the sale of luxury cars on line, police said Tuesday. Police said more than 35 million euros in taxes had been dodged in the scam. Five people were arrested in the scam in March. Udine prosecutors ordered the seizure of assets in Italy and abroad totalling over five million euros. The criminal gang, through contacts in transport offices in Treviso, Rome, Latina and Palermo, managed to evade taxes on the sales of the cars, police said. They also tampered with the distances on the clocks of the cars. The Italian finance guard carried out the seizures.