Martedì 03 Settembre 2019 | 13:16

Forlì
Couple leave toddler on train

Rome
Stone falls off Aurelian Walls

Rome
Almost 30,000 voters on Rousseau in 1st 2 hrs

Rome
Ultra says knows who killed 'Diabolik'

Milan
Russians at Hotel Metropol ID'd

Pordenone
1,300 scammed in luxury car fraud across Italy

September 3
Woman, 84, killed in home near Siena (6)

September 3
Woman, 84, killed in home near Siena

Rome
Mare Jonio ship seized

Rome
M5S online vote on govt deal with PD starts

MOSCA

Il Biancorosso

Calciomercato
Il Bari pesca altri due tasselli: arrivano Awua e Bianco

Leccenel Salento
Racale, investita da camion all'incrocio: muore donna 73enne

BariNel barese
Muri imbrattati a Monopoli, identificato writer 16enne: genitori collaborano a indagini

TarantoNel tarantino
Castellaneta, parla il sindaco: «Verso la riapertura del punto nascite»

FoggiaL'allarme
Isole Tremiti, un'alga bruna sta mettendo a rischio le Gorgonie sul fondale

Potenzanel potentino
Imponevano con violenza il monopolio nel commercio della paglia: 2 arresti a Melfi

Brindisiin una villa nel brindisino
Latiano, allaccio abusivo a rete elettrica, 21mila euro di energia «rubati» in 7 anni: 3 arresti

MateraCrisi di governo
Toti in visita a Matera: «Intesa Pd-M5s è senza prospettive»

BatDal 5 all'8 settembre
Bisceglie, torna la maratona DigithOn: la competizione tra 100 startup

Mar Ionio invaso da «pesci alieni»: è allarme nel Salento

Avvistato a Bari Pennywise: il terrificante clown di IT fa tremare la città

Taranto, schianto sulla Circummarpiccolo: muore una donna

Mola, ha un malore e si accascia: abbandonato a terra per oltre un'ora

Maltempo in arrivo sulla Puglia: emanata allerta arancione

Milan

Russians at Hotel Metropol ID'd

Linked to pol close to Putin says BuzzFeed

Milan, September 3 - Two out of three Russian present at a meeting in a Russian hotel where the former spokesman of League leader Matteo Salvini allegedly asked for Russian funding have been identified, BuzzFeed said Tuesday. League member Gianluca Savoini met the Russians on October 18 along with two other Italians,a businessman and a lawyer, and allegedly discussed funding via oil kickbacks. The two Russians were named by BuzzFeed as Andrey Yuryevich Kharchenko and Ilya Andreevich Yakunin. A confirmation of their identities came from sources close to the investigation regarding Savoini. Yakunin's name had already emerged and the two Russians, BuzzFeed said, have links to "far-right demagogue" Aleksandr Dugin and to Vladimir Pligin, a politician close to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Prosecutors investigating suspicions that a person close to Salvini's anti-migrant Euroskeptic League party discussed taking funding via oil kickbacks from Russia believe that an October meeting at Moscow's Metropol hotel was not the first held in relation to the negotiation, sources said last month. Former Salvini spokesman Savoini is under investigation on suspicion of international corruption over the case. Italian newsweekly L'Espresso and US news site Buzzfeed reported that Savoini and several other Italians met three Russians in the Moscow hotel to discuss siphoning off an alleged 65 million euros from oil profits. Salvini has so far failed to report to parliament about the case, saying that he does not need to talk about "fantasies" and that he has not taken a rouble from the Russians. Prosecutors think that the operation that was allegedly talked about never came to fruition, sources said. The investigators have obtained a recording of the talks at the Metropol hotel from the L'Espresso who wrote the expose'. The conversation may have been recorded on one of the mobile phone of one of the Italians present, the sources said.

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

