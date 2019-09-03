Russians at Hotel Metropol ID'd

Milan, September 3 - Two out of three Russian present at a meeting in a Russian hotel where the former spokesman of League leader Matteo Salvini allegedly asked for Russian funding have been identified, BuzzFeed said Tuesday. League member Gianluca Savoini met the Russians on October 18 along with two other Italians,a businessman and a lawyer, and allegedly discussed funding via oil kickbacks. The two Russians were named by BuzzFeed as Andrey Yuryevich Kharchenko and Ilya Andreevich Yakunin. A confirmation of their identities came from sources close to the investigation regarding Savoini. Yakunin's name had already emerged and the two Russians, BuzzFeed said, have links to "far-right demagogue" Aleksandr Dugin and to Vladimir Pligin, a politician close to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Prosecutors investigating suspicions that a person close to Salvini's anti-migrant Euroskeptic League party discussed taking funding via oil kickbacks from Russia believe that an October meeting at Moscow's Metropol hotel was not the first held in relation to the negotiation, sources said last month. Former Salvini spokesman Savoini is under investigation on suspicion of international corruption over the case. Italian newsweekly L'Espresso and US news site Buzzfeed reported that Savoini and several other Italians met three Russians in the Moscow hotel to discuss siphoning off an alleged 65 million euros from oil profits. Salvini has so far failed to report to parliament about the case, saying that he does not need to talk about "fantasies" and that he has not taken a rouble from the Russians. Prosecutors think that the operation that was allegedly talked about never came to fruition, sources said. The investigators have obtained a recording of the talks at the Metropol hotel from the L'Espresso who wrote the expose'. The conversation may have been recorded on one of the mobile phone of one of the Italians present, the sources said.