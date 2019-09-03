Martedì 03 Settembre 2019 | 13:19

Forlì
Couple leave toddler on train

Rome
Stone falls off Aurelian Walls

Rome
Almost 30,000 voters on Rousseau in 1st 2 hrs

Rome
Ultra says knows who killed 'Diabolik'

Milan
Russians at Hotel Metropol ID'd

Pordenone
1,300 scammed in luxury car fraud across Italy

September 3
Woman, 84, killed in home near Siena (6)

September 3
Woman, 84, killed in home near Siena

Rome
Mare Jonio ship seized

Rome
M5S online vote on govt deal with PD starts

MOSCA

Il Biancorosso

Calciomercato
Il Bari pesca altri due tasselli: arrivano Awua e Bianco

Leccenel Salento
Racale, investita da camion all'incrocio: muore donna 73enne

BariNel barese
Muri imbrattati a Monopoli, identificato writer 16enne: genitori collaborano a indagini

TarantoNel tarantino
Castellaneta, parla il sindaco: «Verso la riapertura del punto nascite»

FoggiaL'allarme
Isole Tremiti, un'alga bruna sta mettendo a rischio le Gorgonie sul fondale

Potenzanel potentino
Imponevano con violenza il monopolio nel commercio della paglia: 2 arresti a Melfi

Brindisiin una villa nel brindisino
Latiano, allaccio abusivo a rete elettrica, 21mila euro di energia «rubati» in 7 anni: 3 arresti

MateraCrisi di governo
Toti in visita a Matera: «Intesa Pd-M5s è senza prospettive»

BatDal 5 all'8 settembre
Bisceglie, torna la maratona DigithOn: la competizione tra 100 startup

Mar Ionio invaso da «pesci alieni»: è allarme nel Salento

Avvistato a Bari Pennywise: il terrificante clown di IT fa tremare la città

Taranto, schianto sulla Circummarpiccolo: muore una donna

Mola, ha un malore e si accascia: abbandonato a terra per oltre un'ora

Maltempo in arrivo sulla Puglia: emanata allerta arancione

Rome

All 20 M5S points in govt programme says Di Maio

Rome, September 3 - An online vote of grass-roots members of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) to ratify a possible government alliance with the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) got under way at nine o'clock Tuesday morning. Voting on the Rousseau platform will be open until six o'clock this evening. If the vote is positive then premier-designate Giuseppe Conte, also outgoing premier, will probably return to President Sergio Mattarella Wednesday night and say he will go ahead on the M5S-PD government-formation bid. If the result is negative, Mattarella is likely to call early elections at the end of October or start of November. Cone and others encourage the M5S members to vote Monday evening, saying "this is a unique opportunity, a chance to dream, for a government of change". Conte also drafted a government programme combining the M5S's 20 demands with the PD ones. M5S leader Luigi Di Maio said Tuesday that all 20 of the M5S's policy pledges had been included in the programme. Addressing the M5S voters, he said "I can tell you that all 20 of the points that the 5-Star Movement presented to premier Conte are addressed in the government programme. "From blocking the VAT hike to the minimum wage, from the cut in the tax wedge to aid to families and the disabled, from the stop to incinerators to the (stop to) (offshore) drilling, from justice reform to the law on conflict of interest, and (taking" motorway concessions (away from the Autostrade company. Have a good vote everyone on Rousseau"." A draft of the programme on the M5S blog also said that on migrants and security, where the PD wants a clean break with the closed ports policy of outgoing interior minister and anti-migrant League party leader Matteo Salvini, "the security laws will have to be updated according to the recent observations of President Mattarella", who said that some norms were against international treaties on saving lives at sea. Salvini pulled the plug on the 14-month M5S-League government on August 8 citing M5S inaction but soon tried to resurrect it after seeing the possible M5S-PD tie-up. He is now pressing for a snap election to "respect the will of the people". PD leader Nicola Zingaretti has said the PD is "confident and optimistic" that the government with the M5S will go ahead.

