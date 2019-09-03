Woman, 84, killed in home near Siena (6)

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
September 3
03 Settembre 2019
September 3 - An 84-year-old woman was killed in her home near Siena on Monday night, local sources said. She was found dead in her small villa with a garden at Cetona. Police said she appeared to have been beaten to death. An autopsy has been ordered. Police are investigating. Italy has seen a wave of femicides in recent years.
