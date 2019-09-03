Martedì 03 Settembre 2019 | 13:16

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Forlì
Couple leave toddler on train

Couple leave toddler on train

 
Rome
Stone falls off Aurelian Walls

Stone falls off Aurelian Walls

 
Rome
Almost 30,000 voters on Rousseau in 1st 2 hrs

Almost 30,000 voters on Rousseau in 1st 2 hrs

 
Rome
Ultra says knows who killed 'Diabolik'

Ultra says knows who killed 'Diabolik'

 
Milan
Russians at Hotel Metropol ID'd

Russians at Hotel Metropol ID'd

 
Pordenone
1,300 scammed in luxury car fraud across Italy

1,300 scammed in luxury car fraud across Italy

 
September 3
Woman, 84, killed in home near Siena (6)

Woman, 84, killed in home near Siena (6)

 
September 3
Woman, 84, killed in home near Siena

Woman, 84, killed in home near Siena

 
Rome
Mare Jonio ship seized

Mare Jonio ship seized

 
Rome
M5S online vote on govt deal with PD starts

M5S online vote on govt deal with PD starts

 
MOSCA

Russia: fermata Sobol, oggi in tribunale per le proteste

 

Il Biancorosso

Calciomercato
Il Bari pesca altri due tasselli: arrivano Awua e Bianco

Il Bari pesca altri due tasselli: arrivano Awua e Bianco

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Leccenel Salento
Racale, investita da camion all'incrocio: muore donna 73enne

Racale, investita da camion all'incrocio: muore donna 73enne

 
BariNel barese
Muri imbrattati a Monopoli, identificato writer 16enne: genitori collaborano a indagini

Muri imbrattati a Monopoli, identificato writer 16enne: genitori collaborano a indagini

 
TarantoNel tarantino
Castellaneta, parla il sindaco: «Verso la riapertura del punto nascite»

Castellaneta, parla il sindaco: «Verso la riapertura del punto nascite»

 
FoggiaL'allarme
Isole Tremiti, un'alga bruna sta mettendo a rischio le Gorgonie sul fondale

Isole Tremiti, un'alga bruna sta mettendo a rischio le Gorgonie sul fondale

 
Potenzanel potentino
Imponevano con violenza il monopolio nel commercio della paglia: 2 arresti a Melfi

Imponevano con violenza il monopolio nel commercio della paglia: 2 arresti a Melfi

 
Brindisiin una villa nel brindisino
Latiano, allaccio abusivo a rete elettrica, 21mila euro di energia «rubati» in 7 anni: 3 arresti

Latiano, allaccio abusivo a rete elettrica, 21mila euro di energia «rubati» in 7 anni: 3 arresti

 
MateraCrisi di governo
Toti in visita a Matera: «Intesa Pd-M5s è senza prospettive»

Toti in visita a Matera: «Intesa Pd-M5s è senza prospettive»

 
BatDal 5 all'8 settembre
Bisceglie, torna la maratona DigithOn: la competizione tra 100 startup

Bisceglie, torna la maratona DigithOn: la competizione tra 100 startup

 

i più letti

Mar Ionio invaso da «pesci alieni»: è allarme nel Salento

Mar Ionio invaso da «pesci alieni»: è allarme nel Salento

Avvistato a Bari Pennywise: il terrificante clown di IT fa tremare la città

Bari, ecco Pennywise: il terrificante clown di IT fa tremare la città VD

Taranto, schianto sulla Circummarpiccolo: muore una donna

Taranto, schianto sulla Circummarpiccolo: muore una donna

Mola, ha un malore e si accascia: abbandonato a terra per oltre un'ora

Mola, ha un malore e si accascia: abbandonato a terra per oltre un'ora

Maltempo in arrivo sulla Puglia: emanata allerta arancione

Previsto maltempo in Puglia: allerta fino a mezzanotte. Salvato automobilista a Gravina

Rome

Mare Jonio ship seized

Off Lampedusa

Mare Jonio ship seized

Rome, September 3 - The finance guard on Tuesday seized the Mare Jonio NGO run migrant rescue ship off Lampedusa, interior ministry sources said. The Mare Jonio was one of two NGO migrant rescue ships at the centre of the latest standoffs with outgoing interior minister and anti-migrant League party leader Matteo Salvini which on Monday landed their migrants in Sicily and on Lampedusa. The German NGO migrant rescue ship Eleonore on Monday entered the Sicilian port of Pozzallo near Ragusa. The ship, run by the NGO Mission Lifeline, has over 100 migrants on board. It declared a state of emergency on board and ignored an Italian entry ban issued by Salvini. Police and coast guard officials were waiting on the dock for it to tie up. Ragusa prosecutors opened a probe into Eleonore's arrival. They instructed flying squad officers to carry out investigations to see if any criminal offences had been committed. The Ragusa prefect, meanwhile, is to decide on possible sanctions for breaching a security decree's ban on entering Italian waters. Salvini's closed ports policy may be changed by the likely new 5-Star-Democratic Party government. Italian NGO Mediterranea Saving Humans said Monday it had just heard that the Italian coast guard would allow the last 31 migrants aboard the Mare Jonio ship to land at Lampedusa for health reasons. "Their odyssey is over and a bit of humanity can be glimpsed on the horizon," it said. "Welcome to Europe!" Centre-left Democratic Party (PD) leader Nicola Zingaretti on Monday told Premier-designate Giusepe Conte that a "radical" change was needed from the last government's closed ports policy led by Salvini. Another NGO migrant rescue ship, the Alan Kurdi, is still engaged in standoffs with Salvini. But amid the high-profile standoffs with the NGOs, lower-profile so-called 'ghost landings of migrants directly from north Africa, not picked up by NGO ships, have been continuing apace. "What is happening in these hours in the Mediterranean, amid continuous landings on our coasts and inhuman bans, confirms that the immigration policies of the last few months have not solved anything," said Zingaretti. "I once more ask premier(-designate) Conte to immediately tackle the situation of persons blocked at sea in conditions of humanitarians emergency and, obviously, we continue to ask that we should gear up for a radical turnaround in the policies on these issues." The PD's likely government partner the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) have said they will revise Salvini's policies according to observations by President Sergio Mattarella who said some were not in line with international treaties.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati