Pozzallo
29 Libyans land from Italian navy ship

Florence
Autopsy on body of man found in Arno

Venice
Julie Andrews gets career Golden Lion

Rome
F1: Leclerc dedicates maiden win to friend Hubert

Naples
'Napoli Napoli' exhibit lets visitors dip into history

Milan
Soccer: Unite agst racism says Lukaku after Cagliari chants

Milan
Italy blocked says Confindustria

Pozzallo
29 Libyans land from Italian navy ship

Trento
Spanish climbers refuse help, stuck on Dolomite peak

Venice
Julie Andrews gets career Golden Lion

Milan
Soccer: Unite agst racism says Lukaku after Cagliari

Dopo la sconfitta
Il Bari va in bianco: lo schiaffo fa male

FoggiaMaltempo
Bomba d'acqua a Foggia: allagamenti nel centro cittadino

TarantoIl siderurgico
Ex Ilva, stop ad altoforno 2: presentate due istanze per evitare spegnimento

MateraCrisi di governo
Toti in visita a Matera: «Intesa Pd-M5s è senza prospettive»

PotenzaLa tragedia
Aliano, 2 operai uccisi da esalazioni di gas in un pozzo: domani i funerali

BariI lavori
Bari, riparte il cantiere in piazza Redentore, Decaro: «Il sogno è finire a gennaio»

BrindisiNel brindisino
Ostuni, 70 enne ruba borsetta a un'anziana al cimitero: ai domiciliari

LecceAmbiente
Mar Ionio invaso da «pesci alieni»: è allarme nel Salento

BatDal 5 all'8 settembre
Bisceglie, torna la maratona DigithOn: la competizione tra 100 startup

Florence

Autopsy on body of man found in Arno

Asiatic man, 40, found near Florence

Florence, September 2 - An autopsy will be performed Tuesday on the body of a 40-year-old Asiatic man found in the Arno near Florence Sunday, sources said Monday. The body was found at Ponte a Signa. Because if had been in the water for days, it was not possible to say whether it bore signs of violence or not.

