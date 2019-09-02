Autopsy on body of man found in Arno

29 Libyans land from Italian navy ship
Florence
02 Settembre 2019
Florence, September 2 - An autopsy will be performed Tuesday on the body of a 40-year-old Asiatic man found in the Arno near Florence Sunday, sources said Monday. The body was found at Ponte a Signa. Because if had been in the water for days, it was not possible to say whether it bore signs of violence or not.
