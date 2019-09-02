Lunedì 02 Settembre 2019 | 18:48

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
F1: Leclerc dedicates maiden win to friend Hubert

F1: Leclerc dedicates maiden win to friend Hubert

 
Naples
'Napoli Napoli' exhibit lets visitors dip into history

'Napoli Napoli' exhibit lets visitors dip into history

 
Milan
Soccer: Unite agst racism says Lukaku after Cagliari chants

Soccer: Unite agst racism says Lukaku after Cagliari chants

 
Milan
Italy blocked says Confindustria

Italy blocked says Confindustria

 
Pozzallo
29 Libyans land from Italian navy ship

29 Libyans land from Italian navy ship

 
Trento
Spanish climbers refuse help, stuck on Dolomite peak

Spanish climbers refuse help, stuck on Dolomite peak

 
Venice
Julie Andrews gets career Golden Lion

Julie Andrews gets career Golden Lion

 
Milan
Soccer: Unite agst racism says Lukaku after Cagliari

Soccer: Unite agst racism says Lukaku after Cagliari

 
Rome
Eleonore, Mare Jonio land migrants

Eleonore, Mare Jonio land migrants

 
Rome
Rome culture chief scraps chimney opposite Pantheon

Rome culture chief scraps chimney opposite Pantheon

 
Rome
M5S online vote on govt with PD Tuesday

M5S online vote on govt with PD Tuesday

 

Il Biancorosso

Dopo la sconfitta
Il Bari va in bianco: lo schiaffo fa male

Il Bari va in bianco: lo schiaffo fa male

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

PotenzaLa tragedia
Aliano, 2 operai uccisi da esalazioni di gas in un pozzo: domani i funerali

Aliano, 2 operai uccisi da esalazioni di gas in un pozzo: domani i funerali

 
BariI lavori
Bari, riparte il cantiere in piazza Redentore, Decaro: «Il sogno è finire a gennaio»

Bari, riparte il cantiere in piazza Redentore, Decaro: «Il sogno è finire a gennaio»

 
TarantoLa terapia
Taranto, con cellule Car-T parte nuova cura contro i tumori del sangue

Taranto, con cellule Car-T parte nuova cura contro i tumori del sangue

 
FoggiaL'iniziativa
Isole Tremiti, sub ciechi puliranno fondali con Emiliano e Vladimir Luxuria

Isole Tremiti, sub ciechi puliranno fondali con Emiliano e Vladimir Luxuria

 
BrindisiNel brindisino
Ostuni, 70 enne ruba borsetta a un'anziana al cimitero: ai domiciliari

Ostuni, 70 enne ruba borsetta a un'anziana al cimitero: ai domiciliari

 
LecceAmbiente
Mar Ionio invaso da «pesci alieni»: è allarme nel Salento

Mar Ionio invaso da «pesci alieni»: è allarme nel Salento

 
PotenzaAmbiente
Tito Scalo, indagini sulla radioattività: si attende l'annunciata bonifica

Tito Scalo, indagini sulla radioattività: si attende l'annunciata bonifica

 
BatDal 5 all'8 settembre
Bisceglie, torna la maratona DigithOn: la competizione tra 100 startup

Bisceglie, torna la maratona DigithOn: la competizione tra 100 startup

 

i più letti

Avvistato a Bari Pennywise: il terrificante clown di IT fa tremare la città

Bari, ecco Pennywise: il terrificante clown di IT fa tremare la città VD

Monopoli, schianto sulla statale 16: due feriti, traffico bloccato per oltre 3 ore

Monopoli, schianto sulla SS 16: due feriti, traffico bloccato per oltre 3 ore

Barletta, così dopo il Jova beach «benedetto» dal Wwf è sparito l'uccello fratino

Barletta, così dopo il Jova beach «benedetto» dal Wwf è sparito l'uccello fratino

Taranto, schianto sulla Circummarpiccolo: muore una donna

Taranto, schianto sulla Circummarpiccolo: muore una donna

Mar Ionio invaso da «pesci alieni»: è allarme nel Salento

Mar Ionio invaso da «pesci alieni»: è allarme nel Salento

Naples

'Napoli Napoli' exhibit lets visitors dip into history

18th century on display with costumes and ceramics

'Napoli Napoli' exhibit lets visitors dip into history

Naples, September 2 - The harmony and the refined nature of the ceramics of the Capodimonte Museum alongside San Carlo theatre costumes, art inspired by Vesuvius and music will form the core of an exhibition showcasing history. The exhibition, entitled 'Napoli Napoli. Di Lava, Porcellana e Musica' ('Naples Naples: Of Lava, Porcelain and Music') will open on September 21 and run through June 21 at the Capodimonte Museum and Royal Forest. Curated by Sylvain Bellenger and sponsored by the Capodimonte Museum and Royal Forest(Museo e Real Bosco di Capodimonte) in collaboration with Naples' Teatro di San Carlo, produced and organized by the Electa publishing house, the exhibition will enable visitors to dip into the Bourbonic era, when the city was the capital of the kingdom during the 18th century and beyond, from the years of Charles III to those of Ferdinand II. There are many sides of Naples that the exhibition reveals, from the most frivolous and playful - that of culture, music and theatre - to the most tragic, with the constant threat that Vesuvius may erupt at any time. Visitors travel through 18 halls from the Royal Apartment, with a spectacular and engaging set design created by the artist Hubert le Gall as the direction of an opera: over 1,000 exhibition pieces will be on display including 600 porcelain pieces from the Royal Factories of Capodimonte and Naples, over 100 costumes from Teatro di San Carlo, musical instruments, artworks, furniture and taxidermy stuffed animals. Music will take center stage for the 'tale', mixing mystery and history, documenting the handover of power, the evolution of society, changes in fashion and aesthetic tastes. Inside of each hall, through the use of dynamic headphones, visitors will be able to listen to the music of famous composers from Giovanni Pergolesi to Domenico Cimarosa, Giovanni Pacini, Giovanni Paisiello, Leonardo Leo and Niccolo Jommelli. The project, which is the last part of the trilogy of exhibitions planned by director Sylvain Bellenger for the valorisation of museum collections("Carta Bianca. Capodimonte Imaginaire", held December 2017 to December 2018 and "Depositi di Capodimonte. Storie Ancora da Scrivere" from December 2018 until September 2019 were the other two parts), many themes are woven throughout. There is image paid to Naples as capital of music, the Grand Tour, Egypt-mania, China, a hall with materials from the birth of mineralogy studies, animals with some stuffed exhibits from the Zoological Museum of the Università Federico II of Naples, the mask of Pulcinella and the games, fashion and celebrations in vogue at that time.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati